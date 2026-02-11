Colombian prez narrowly escapes assassination attempt - weeks after Maduro’s abduction - Gustavo Petro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colombian president narrowly escapes assassination attempt — weeks after Maduro’s abduction
♦️ Gunmen were lying in wait to attack the president at a landing site on the Caribbean coast where he was supposed to arrive via helicopter, Gustavo Petro himself said during a televised cabinet meeting.
♦️ In order to escape this threat, the president’s helicopter ended up flying for four hours over the sea and land to a different spot.
♦️ Petro did not immediately identify his would-be assassins.
♦️ This incident took place a little over a month after the US military kidnapped Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
♦️ Last week, Petro also met with US President Donald Trump, the man directly responsible for Maduro’s abduction and who in January threatened military action against Colombia.