Colombian prez narrowly escapes assassination attempt - weeks after Maduro’s abduction - Gustavo Petro

Colombian president narrowly escapes assassination attempt — weeks after Maduro’s abduction

♦️ Gunmen were lying in wait to attack the president at a landing site on the Caribbean coast where he was supposed to arrive via helicopter, Gustavo Petro himself said during a televised cabinet meeting.

♦️ In order to escape this threat, the president’s helicopter ended up flying for four hours over the sea and land to a different spot.

♦️ Petro did not immediately identify his would-be assassins.

♦️ This incident took place a little over a month after the US military kidnapped Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

♦️ Last week, Petro also met with US President Donald Trump, the man directly responsible for Maduro’s abduction and who in January threatened military action against Colombia.



