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Receipts Prove Fauci Lied to Congress About Funding Wuhan Lab
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280 views • May 13, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the clip of Rand Paul claiming Fauci could be responsible for creating the very pandemic he is heading the response to as evidence mounts that he funded the Wuhan lab suspected of engineering the Covid-19 virus.
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