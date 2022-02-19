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KJOzborne: This Is LGBTQIA+ Pedophilia 'Teaching' Your Kids! [19.02.2022]
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10 views • February 19, 2022
Note: Take your children out of public kindergarden, schools and start homeschooling them!
Note: The sick satanic sexually derailed LGBTQIA+ supporting Pedophiles are everywere... Also here in Denmark... And many Danish 'Freedom Fighters' support the Satanic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda and are themselves sick satanic sexually derailed... Smoke a lot of hash every day, drik and take drugs like Acid (LSD), Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), mescaline, psilocybin, PCP, Trip etc... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_psychedelic_drugs
I can give a long list of names... And NO one seems to know, NO one seems to care...
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented! Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.[13.02.2021] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
'You may choose to look the other way, but you can never say again that you did not know.'
- William Wilberforce
KJOzborne
18585 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1x9TXe9jeh81/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/
Emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.Com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.Rd-scariest.Movie.Ever
Podcast for kj's what happened here: https://cms.Megaphone.Fm/channel/kjozborneselected=rep8601546168
Watch these shows & my videos on all devices:
Amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.Tv https://watch.Thescariestmovieever.Tv/webtv-v3/
Help support my work: https://www.Patreon.Com/kjozborne
Paypal@[email protected]
Updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord): https://discord.Gg/qebsshk
My website: https://www.Whoiskjozborne.Com/
Bitchute: https://www.Bitchute.Com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
Rumble: https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
Minds: https://www.Minds.Com/kjozborne/
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Twitter: https://twitter.Com/scariestmovie
Pinterest: https://www.Pinterest.Com/scariestmovie/_saved/
Brighteon: https://www.Brighteon.Com/channels/kjozborne
Odysee: https://odysee.Com/@thescariestmovieever:3
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.Tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
Free brave browser (your anti-google solution) https://brave.Com/sca957
Note: The sick satanic sexually derailed LGBTQIA+ supporting Pedophiles are everywere... Also here in Denmark... And many Danish 'Freedom Fighters' support the Satanic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda and are themselves sick satanic sexually derailed... Smoke a lot of hash every day, drik and take drugs like Acid (LSD), Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), mescaline, psilocybin, PCP, Trip etc... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_psychedelic_drugs
I can give a long list of names... And NO one seems to know, NO one seems to care...
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented! Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.[13.02.2021] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
'You may choose to look the other way, but you can never say again that you did not know.'
- William Wilberforce
KJOzborne
18585 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1x9TXe9jeh81/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/
Emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.Com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.Rd-scariest.Movie.Ever
Podcast for kj's what happened here: https://cms.Megaphone.Fm/channel/kjozborneselected=rep8601546168
Watch these shows & my videos on all devices:
Amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.Tv https://watch.Thescariestmovieever.Tv/webtv-v3/
Help support my work: https://www.Patreon.Com/kjozborne
Paypal@[email protected]
Updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord): https://discord.Gg/qebsshk
My website: https://www.Whoiskjozborne.Com/
Bitchute: https://www.Bitchute.Com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
Rumble: https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
Minds: https://www.Minds.Com/kjozborne/
Instagram: https://www.Instagram.Com/thescariestmovieever/
Facebook: https://www.Facebook.Com/thescariestmovieever/
Twitter: https://twitter.Com/scariestmovie
Pinterest: https://www.Pinterest.Com/scariestmovie/_saved/
Brighteon: https://www.Brighteon.Com/channels/kjozborne
Odysee: https://odysee.Com/@thescariestmovieever:3
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.Tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
Free brave browser (your anti-google solution) https://brave.Com/sca957
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