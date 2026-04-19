Shocking and Controversial Confrontation Between a Journalist and Astronaut Edgar Mitchell

At the request of researcher Bart Sibrel to place his hand on the bible and swear he went to the moon, Edgar Mitchell refused. Shortly after, Edgar Mitchell told Bart Sibrel that “I don’t accept the Bible as the gospel of anything, except a historical record.”

Mitchell angrily ended the interview, requesting Sibrel leave.

As Sibrel was leaving, the following exchange was recorded between Mitchell and his son, Adam Mitchell, on an open mic.

Edgar Mitchell: Do you want me to get a gun and shoot them, Adam, before they get out of the office?

Adam Mitchell: Want to call the CIA and have them whack?