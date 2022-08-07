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🇷🇺🇺🇦💥 Arrivals on a group of Ukrainian tanks by artillery of the 10th Brigade
Three Ukrainian tanks come under fire from the 10th Artillery Brigade. In a few minutes the militants were neutralized and demilitarised,explosive ammunition at the end can be seen.
Source @Azmilitary1🛰🌏🌍🌎