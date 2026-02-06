BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
(documentary) 🌍 THE WORLD TOMORROW, IS THERE A MILLENNIUM, THE END OF SATAN'S LITTLE SEASON
End the global reset
End the global reset
Is there going to be a 1000 year millennium according to biblical prophecy? The answer is absolutely yes but there are many who are now teaching that the millennium has already passed and we are in Satan's little season. Just what is Satan's Little season?

Did you know that America the Babylon is the nation where Satan will be imprisoned for 1,000 years and America will remain desolate throughout the entire 1,000 years. This is a study well worth watching for Ernest students. I am exposing all of the liars who are leading the flock away from the truth. The kingdom of Yahweh is soon upon us, the kingdom would be established before the tribulation starts, and it's building will continue right on past the return of the king. And this world will be turned into a world of peace with no more governments, no more bondage, no more slavery, and no more being controlled in each and every part of our lives. We will finally be free to be the men and women we were created to be.

You can send questions or comments at my email [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

