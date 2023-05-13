https://gettr.com/post/p2gxlp810c0

2023年5月12日Ava on MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID

加拿大下议院听证会发言人是加拿大情报局的官员米歇尔，米歇尔说从80年代开始加拿大情报局就开始警告各界政府关于中共的威胁，但是政府处于自身利益都选择了忽视中共的问题。





On May 12, 2023, Ava on MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID

Ava said that the speaker of the Canadian House of Commons hearing was Michelle, an official from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. Michelle said that since the 1980s, the CSIS has been warning governments about the threat of the CCP, but the government has chosen to ignore the issue for its own interests.

