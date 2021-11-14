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Christian Video Vault: Evidence for the Exodus: The Sea Crossing [13.11.2021]
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0 view • November 14, 2021
Evidence for the Exodus: The Sea Crossing - Skeptics completely reject the Biblical teaching found in Exodus on the parting of the Red Sea. And then there are those Christians who downplay the event and try to explain it with underwhelming natural events. Did the parting of the Red Sea really happen? And if it did, where's the evidence? This film gives multiple lines of compelling evidence that the Red Sea miracle of Exodus really did happen just as the Bible states it.
Part 1
https://youtu.be/LakLiOxf_zM
Part 2
https://youtu.be/45XMptth-r4
168 views Nov 13, 2021
Christian Video Vault
8.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JCCna34GWS4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
Part 1
https://youtu.be/LakLiOxf_zM
Part 2
https://youtu.be/45XMptth-r4
168 views Nov 13, 2021
Christian Video Vault
8.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JCCna34GWS4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
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