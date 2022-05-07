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NIGHT SHADOWS 05062022 -- Antichrist Rising, NATO, Biden, Censorship, Lockdowns Coming, Earth Changes & More
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301 views • May 07, 2022
The Antichrists are now moving right out into the open with the WEF and the world leaders coming out against the Bible and the Psalm Two War is gaining rapidly as the world slips ever deeper into total apostasy and denial of obvious truth and opts for the lie. The arrival will be the icing upon the cake as the world ops for evolution and denies creation. The Blue Beam project appears to be moving into high gear as more and more UFO sightings are happening all over the world. Earth changes abound, climate change and erratic weather as now the norm, and the world is heading into FAMINE as God brings the curses upon the world and more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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