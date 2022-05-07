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NIGHT SHADOWS 05062022 -- Antichrist Rising, NATO, Biden, Censorship, Lockdowns Coming, Earth Changes & More
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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301 views • May 07, 2022
The Antichrists are now moving right out into the open with the WEF and the world leaders coming out against the Bible and the Psalm Two War is gaining rapidly as the world slips ever deeper into total apostasy and denial of obvious truth and opts for the lie. The arrival will be the icing upon the cake as the world ops for evolution and denies creation. The Blue Beam project appears to be moving into high gear as more and more UFO sightings are happening all over the world. Earth changes abound, climate change and erratic weather as now the norm, and the world is heading into FAMINE as God brings the curses upon the world and more... 

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