Melbourne Freedom Rally 23 September 2023 at Flinders Street Station

This is part 2 of 3 videos of this Saturday's rally, including the march from Parliament House to get to Flinders Street Station. There were numerous speeches made on the steps of the Station (under the clocks), including a few songs. It was an impressive effort. This rally was World Freedom Rally 13.0 and the increased 'word of mouth' was successful in drawing together many who had rallied in past months/years but had since fallen away.