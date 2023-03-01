This Is What Happens to Produce After They’re Harvested

Here's how produce makes its way to your local supermarket! 🍌
In this video, Angelos Deltsidis, Ph.D., an Assistant Professor and Post-harvest Extension Specialist at the University of Georgia, an expert in the field of horticulture, whose research focuses on post-harvest fruit and vegetable physiology, reveals why some fruits and vegetables don't immediately go bad after being harvested.
According to Angelos, some fruits and vegetables such as bananas and tomatoes, have the ability to ripen NATURALLY, accumulating sugars and becoming sweeter over time without the need for any additional intervention. 🍅
To find out more about Angelos and his research, click here now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
