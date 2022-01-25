US Government To Suspend 44 China-Bound Flights Operated by Four Chinese Airlines

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01/22/2022 India media Wion: The U.S. government said on Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States operated by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government’s decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 concerns.