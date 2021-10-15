Growing Staffing Shortage Due to Vaccine Mandate Puts Community at Risk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/11/2021 LA Fire Department Captain Mario Natividad reveals that 30% of firefighters in LA County and 42% of firefighters in LA City are facing vaccine mandates or termination. He calls up the public for support, pointing out once firefighters are taken down, not only would put the community at risk, also the general public would be imposed vaccine mandates afterwards.