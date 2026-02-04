Who Pays the Price? Healthcare’s AI Takeover — Threat or Breakthrough? | Arthur MacWaters

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Arthur MacWaters, CEO of Legions Health, joins the program for a timely and necessary conversation on the future of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

AI is rapidly reshaping medicine, diagnostics, and personal health—but where does it truly lead? In this episode, we explore what’s genuinely possible, what’s already happening, and where the real risks lie.

MacWaters breaks down the good, the bad, and everything in between: how AI can be used to restore health, prevent disease, and empower individuals—and how the same tools can just as easily be weaponized for control, profit, surveillance, and centralized power at the expense of human well-being.

If AI is going to define the next era of healthcare, the question is no longer whether it will be used—but who it will ultimately serve.

Follow MacWaters on X@ArthurMacwaters

