Who Pays the Price? Healthcare’s AI Takeover — Threat or Breakthrough? | Arthur MacWaters
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
86 views • 21 hours ago

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Kimchi One from Brightcore – Health Starts in the Gut Get 25% off – Use Code: SARAH at https://mybrightcore.com/sarah Or call (888) 495-8092 for up to 50% OFF your order and Free Shipping!

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

Arthur MacWaters, CEO of Legions Health, joins the program for a timely and necessary conversation on the future of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

AI is rapidly reshaping medicine, diagnostics, and personal health—but where does it truly lead? In this episode, we explore what’s genuinely possible, what’s already happening, and where the real risks lie.

MacWaters breaks down the good, the bad, and everything in between: how AI can be used to restore health, prevent disease, and empower individuals—and how the same tools can just as easily be weaponized for control, profit, surveillance, and centralized power at the expense of human well-being.

If AI is going to define the next era of healthcare, the question is no longer whether it will be used—but who it will ultimately serve.

Follow MacWaters on X@ArthurMacwaters

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

healthaicar
