© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Manuel Aparacio - Chlorine Dioxide Solution use and COVID-19
Follow
7
Share
Report
1134 views • December 28, 2021
FOLLOW COMUSAV USA:
@OfficialChannelComusavUSA
African Health Summit
Comusav’s Dr Manuel Aparacio-Alonso explains about Jab Detox using CD
Dr. Manuel Aparicio Alonso, M.D., President of COMUSAV worldwide brings in a presentation even during his winter vacation.
We admire Dr. Aparicio’s dedication and his spirit into helping human kind 🙌🏼
@OfficialChannelComusavUSA
African Health Summit
Comusav’s Dr Manuel Aparacio-Alonso explains about Jab Detox using CD
Dr. Manuel Aparicio Alonso, M.D., President of COMUSAV worldwide brings in a presentation even during his winter vacation.
We admire Dr. Aparicio’s dedication and his spirit into helping human kind 🙌🏼
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.