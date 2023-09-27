🔥🚨 Biden's Presidency Is All Choreographed: Jesse Watters

IT's ALL A FRAUD - Jesse Watters
"Biden's focus isn't on the forgotten man. It's on the man who keeps forgetting himself, Blacks, union workers, Biden has lost his base. So, now they just have to keep him from falling on his face."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.