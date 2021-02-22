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Toxic snow falling throughout world does not melt with fire but turns black - Agenda 21 starting
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321 views • February 22, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien children are now dumping huge amounts of aluminum snow on the Western feminist nations that are under God’s judgment and wrath. They are burning the snow, but the snow does not melt, and it just turns black. They are targeting the conservative state of Texas that has huge numbers of purported Christians with huge blizzards and metallic snow, and cutting off all support and rescue and electricity and heating.
They are trying to either kill all the humans or move them into Agenda 21 rabbit cage areas, in order to use them for organ harvesting and human meat farms and LGBTPB child sex slaves and laboratory specimens and slave labor, just like they did with the controlled strategic California fires. However, when their roofs cave in and their house is flooded with water, these Western feminist nations’ purported Christians are using God’s name in vain by saying, “Oh, my God, oh, my God!” How would they like it, if I used their name in vain by saying, “Oh, my Cory, oh, my Donna, oh, my David!” I don’t think they would like that. So, they should not use God’s name in vain.
We real Christians warned these religious Christian convert hordes and pastors that the American and Nazi cities on Mars planet are cloaking their TR3B spaceships invisible and teleporting them to the Western feminist nations’ skies to dump tons of poisonous toxins and metals in their air for pesticide extermination of the humans, and that the globalist elites whom they say they executed just execute their own clones and move to the Mars and Nazi Ceres planet or enter new clones, but they do not inform or warn or expose or preach those things to their fellow brethren, because they are afraid of assassination and their families getting massacred and losing their pastors’ jobs because of ridicule as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs for Christ, and they do not sell all their Christian ministry businesses and homes to return the unbiblical tithes that they stole from their church customers, so why are they complaining to God when God’s judgment is beginning to fall on them?
A fool is one that sees judgment starting to fall upon them, by the kind warning of God, but they still do not warn their church donators and book customers and bosses and employers and customers and their brethren in Christ as the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall” about the invisible TR3B teleported from Mars cities to dump pesticide on their heads, and that 33.3% of their church members are no longer humans but they are nephilim aliens and chimera aliens who have returned to exterminate and replace them, and the AntiChrist’s Nazi 5th Reich that is infiltrating their police and military, and 40 to 60 million humans are MILAB-abducted every year to be replaced by fake humans and to be used as child sex slaves and human sacrifice rituals and human meat food and laboratory specimen and mining slaves on other planets. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
They are trying to either kill all the humans or move them into Agenda 21 rabbit cage areas, in order to use them for organ harvesting and human meat farms and LGBTPB child sex slaves and laboratory specimens and slave labor, just like they did with the controlled strategic California fires. However, when their roofs cave in and their house is flooded with water, these Western feminist nations’ purported Christians are using God’s name in vain by saying, “Oh, my God, oh, my God!” How would they like it, if I used their name in vain by saying, “Oh, my Cory, oh, my Donna, oh, my David!” I don’t think they would like that. So, they should not use God’s name in vain.
We real Christians warned these religious Christian convert hordes and pastors that the American and Nazi cities on Mars planet are cloaking their TR3B spaceships invisible and teleporting them to the Western feminist nations’ skies to dump tons of poisonous toxins and metals in their air for pesticide extermination of the humans, and that the globalist elites whom they say they executed just execute their own clones and move to the Mars and Nazi Ceres planet or enter new clones, but they do not inform or warn or expose or preach those things to their fellow brethren, because they are afraid of assassination and their families getting massacred and losing their pastors’ jobs because of ridicule as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs for Christ, and they do not sell all their Christian ministry businesses and homes to return the unbiblical tithes that they stole from their church customers, so why are they complaining to God when God’s judgment is beginning to fall on them?
A fool is one that sees judgment starting to fall upon them, by the kind warning of God, but they still do not warn their church donators and book customers and bosses and employers and customers and their brethren in Christ as the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall” about the invisible TR3B teleported from Mars cities to dump pesticide on their heads, and that 33.3% of their church members are no longer humans but they are nephilim aliens and chimera aliens who have returned to exterminate and replace them, and the AntiChrist’s Nazi 5th Reich that is infiltrating their police and military, and 40 to 60 million humans are MILAB-abducted every year to be replaced by fake humans and to be used as child sex slaves and human sacrifice rituals and human meat food and laboratory specimen and mining slaves on other planets. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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