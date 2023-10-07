Create New Account
It's Not Stunning — It's A Scandal
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

Cherry-Picking Stats


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 Octobber 2023)

corruptionpropagandasocialismjesse watterseconomygovernment spendingmoney launderingjoe bidenliberalismfraudeconomicscost of livingprogressivismunemploymentracketeeringinflationbrian brenbergleftismjobs reportwealth transferreal wageskleptocracybidenflationbidenomicsemployment report

