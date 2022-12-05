CBDC | "This Looks Like the MARK OF THE BEAST." - Glenn Beck + "FTX Was an OP That Got Brought Down In an OP. FTX Was a CBDC Marketing Strategy. How Are You Going to Market Slavery? Crypto Was Simply a Prototype for CBDCs." - Catherine Austin Fitts
Watch the Original November 30th 2022 Interview On The Dark Journalist: Dark Journalist & Catherine Austin Fitts CBDC Biometric Control Grid - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1y63g0-dark-journalist-and-catherine-austin-fitts-cbdc-biometric-control-grid.html
Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH: https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time) You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda? Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
What Is the Great Reset Agenda? https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content
Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV
See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity: https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.