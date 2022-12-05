Create New Account
CBDC - "This Looks Like the MARK OF THE BEAST." - Glenn Beck
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday |

CBDC | "This Looks Like the MARK OF THE BEAST." - Glenn Beck + "FTX Was an OP That Got Brought Down In an OP. FTX Was a CBDC Marketing Strategy. How Are You Going to Market Slavery? Crypto Was Simply a Prototype for CBDCs." - Catherine Austin Fitts

Watch the Original November 30th 2022 Interview On The Dark Journalist: Dark Journalist & Catherine Austin Fitts CBDC Biometric Control Grid - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1y63g0-dark-journalist-and-catherine-austin-fitts-cbdc-biometric-control-grid.html

Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH: https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time) You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda? Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda? https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity: https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

glenn beckrevelation 13the mark of the beastdiabolicaldigital dollarspray and fastcbdc

