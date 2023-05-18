Create New Account
RepMTG Announces Impeachment Spree: Biden, Garland, Wray, Mayorkas, Graves
133 views
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
BREAKING: @RepMTG holds a press release on 5.18.2023 announces that she has filed articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, and President Joe Biden.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1659192508385992704



impeachmentpress releasemarjorie taylor green

