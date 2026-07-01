Billionaire Tax - Pastor Gives Hands On Lesson - Socialist Takeover

Newsom proposes national billionaire tax plan after California measure qualifies





Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for a national billionaire tax, a proposal he unveiled less than a day after California's billionaire tax measure qualified for the November ballot.





The timing is notable because Newsom has been an open critic of the California measure, which supporters say would help fund health care through a one-time tax on the state's billionaires. Political observers say the competing proposals could create confusion for voters ahead of the election.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/newsom-proposes-national-billionaire-tax-plan-after-california-measure-qualifies/ar-AA26E56H









‘I Had A Duty’: Louisiana Pastor Says He Beat Neighbor For Threatening To Rape Wife, Grandchildren





A Louisiana pastor is claiming self-defense after authorities arrested him for allegedly beating a neighbor who he says threatened to rape his wife and grandchildren and murder his loved ones.





Police arrested pastor Tony Spell, 48, of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana, on Tuesday, charging him with second-degree battery following a confrontation with a 20-year-old neighbor captured on surveillance video, according to local ABC affiliate WBRZ.





Spell bonded out of jail Tuesday night and publicly defended his actions during a Wednesday news conference, claiming the neighbor made graphic threats against his family before the altercation, according to WAFB.





https://dailycaller.com/2026/06/25/life-tabernacle-church-louisiana-pastor-neighbor-threats-rape-wife-grandchildren-tony-spell/









Jesse Watters Said Democrats Made One Fatal Mistake and Now the Commies Are Collecting





Ronald Reagan spent eight years fighting communism so his grandchildren would never have to.





Jesse Watters just told America it followed them home anyway.





What he said about how the purge actually works – and who's already on the list – nobody in that party is ready for.

Trump Declares War on Communism After Democrat Socialist Takeover in New York





After three far-left radicals backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani – a self-declared socialist who took his inaugural oath on the Quran – swept the Democrat House primary last Tuesday, President Trump didn't mince words.





"The Communists are finally making their move," Trump posted. "I've been waiting and preparing for this for a long time."





He added: "It's easy to be a Communist – all you have to do is say, 'I'll give you everything.' But that means you're taking it away from others that have earned it. Over thousands of years, that ideology has not worked once."





https://conservativeundergroundnews.com/jesse-watters-said-democrats-made-one-fatal-mistake-and-now-the-commies-are-collecting/









Supreme Court hands Trump two major immigration victories





Justice Samuel Alito wrote both opinions, also holding that TPS recipients cannot block revocation of their status





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/supreme-court-hands-trump-two-major-immigration-victories









Supreme Court strikes down Hawaii’s ‘vampire rule’ for gun owners





https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-strikes-hawaiis-vampire-rule-gun-owners-rcna261385