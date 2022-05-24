MIND BLOWN! Gain Of Function on Pox Viruses Confirmed.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AmazingPolly
I cover Dr. Mark Buller, the US's leading Orthopox Virus researcher who conducted at least two rounds of dual-use (gain of function) research on viruses related to smallpox. You can guess where he got the funding. Other revelations about bio-terror 'research' in here too. Support my work here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANKS! References below.
NYT Mousepox Gain of Function: https://www.nytimes.com/2003/11/01/us/bioterror-researchers-build-a-more-lethal-mousepox.html
Buller Says Vaccine for Monkeypox (using smallpox vax) NOT recommended: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673
Buller paper on Monkeypox Outbreaks up to 2012: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23626656/
Judicial Watch re James Leduc / Wuhan: https://www.judicialwatch.org/wuhan-lab-fauci-grants/
National Biocontainment Training Center report by Leduc: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1022067.pdf
#amazingpolly #vaccines #gainoffunction