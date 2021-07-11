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Cloning
Bluewater
Bluewater
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815 views • July 11, 2021
@ 16 mins that is Donald Marshall speaking,.who was the Premier Super Soldier
along with Max Spiers...both have been KILLED!!
Donald Marshall worked at The Cloning centers which are many...Under Hollywierd,
Dulce,Pine Gap, Antarctica, Alaska,Caribbean-Andros Island, Puerto Rico, Greenland,
Europe- UK, Netherlands, just to name a few
Cloning goes back to Atlantis.
Saint hitler was given the technology from The Nordics from Alderbaran to create his
SUPER MEN RACE...today called SUPER SOLDIERS or X MEN and you see some of
them as SPORTS STARS.
In 1999 Daddy Bush sold the technology to China.
Reptilians are over 8 Feet tall and they do have sex with woman around the world i mostly in Europe.
They SMELL very bad.
Donald Marshall tells the truth...his knowledge is on the money, since he was there.
Gene some truths...maybe hear say.
Keywords
bidencabaleliteshollywierd
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