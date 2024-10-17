BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Larken Rose Interview - The Illusion Of Authority & The Collapse Of The Two Party Paradigm
What is happening
What is happening
95 views • 6 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!



Joining me today is Larken Rose, author of The Most Dangerous Superstition, here to discuss exactly that, the most dangerous superstition: the illusion of authority. We discuss how this illusion is used to control our lives and how is at the root of most every problem we face as free individuals. We discuss voting and how it is a central part of this deception, as it is designed to give us the illusion of control over the entire process, and we highlight the many different solutions to overcoming this all-encompassing mechanism of control, that only exists because we allow it to.


All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/larken-rose-interview-9-26-24


Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?

Use our new P.O. box:

Ryan Cristian

1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146

Franklin, Tn 37064


Get A Privacy Phone/Laptop & Support TLAV (Promo code TLAV50) https://abovephone.com/?above=tlav


Get TLAV Apparel:

https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav

https://tlavfreespeech.itemorder.com/shop/home/

