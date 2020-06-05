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Addendum to The Master's Message
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6 views • June 05, 2020
"When you realize that the life of every human being is sacred, you will give up your dependence on division and stop making yourself pawns in someone else’s game. No matter what you think is true, no matter what you think of those that you defile with your words and thoughts, life is sacred. Every one.
Those who choose to abdicate their natural state of sanctity have already thrown their lives away. They have chosen.
Those who have come between the acts and actors of violence have also, at some level of their being, chosen. None die in vain who are seen as humans living the life of truthful acknowledgment of their sacred conscious potential.
Those who have good intent will never need to be mourned, for they have chosen well.
Those who have already forfeited their sanctity by entering into a soul-destroying darkness can be pitied for their fate. Mourn their opportunity lost. They sealed their fate and will make other choices in other states of being.
No one is lost to love, though love may be lost by some. Hold on to love. It will guide everyone home, and heal broken hearts. You can never be lost with love. It is time to learn how powerful it is, all the way."
This has just come in as an important addendum to the message from The Master. It signals a shift in the comms from the League of Light, mirroring an intensification in our world situation. Experience their message more deeply through this video edition, and read the original at https://maryannrada.com/blog/
Please share!
"Bends of Light: Conscious Comments through the Lens of Nine" is a Nine's Path blog featuring commentary from Maryann Rada, author and liaison for the Pleiadians of Taygeta and others with in the League of Light.
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself: https://ninespath.com
Get the newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL
Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Want to send a token of appreciation?
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Music credit: "Guests from the Farthest End" by Synthaurion ©Synthaurion/Tomasz Mochol CC by-SA
© 2020 Maryann Rada
Those who choose to abdicate their natural state of sanctity have already thrown their lives away. They have chosen.
Those who have come between the acts and actors of violence have also, at some level of their being, chosen. None die in vain who are seen as humans living the life of truthful acknowledgment of their sacred conscious potential.
Those who have good intent will never need to be mourned, for they have chosen well.
Those who have already forfeited their sanctity by entering into a soul-destroying darkness can be pitied for their fate. Mourn their opportunity lost. They sealed their fate and will make other choices in other states of being.
No one is lost to love, though love may be lost by some. Hold on to love. It will guide everyone home, and heal broken hearts. You can never be lost with love. It is time to learn how powerful it is, all the way."
This has just come in as an important addendum to the message from The Master. It signals a shift in the comms from the League of Light, mirroring an intensification in our world situation. Experience their message more deeply through this video edition, and read the original at https://maryannrada.com/blog/
Please share!
"Bends of Light: Conscious Comments through the Lens of Nine" is a Nine's Path blog featuring commentary from Maryann Rada, author and liaison for the Pleiadians of Taygeta and others with in the League of Light.
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself: https://ninespath.com
Get the newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL
Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Want to send a token of appreciation?
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Music credit: "Guests from the Farthest End" by Synthaurion ©Synthaurion/Tomasz Mochol CC by-SA
© 2020 Maryann Rada
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