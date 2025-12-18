Morning Manna - Dec 18, 2025 - Proverbs 18:22-24 - Finding Favor and Guarding Friends

Proverbs 18:22–24 highlights God’s design for blessing through relationships. Finding a wife is described as finding a good thing and receiving favor from the Lord, reminding us that covenant companionship is a divine gift, not a mere achievement. Yet the passage also warns that many acquaintances do not equal true friendship, while one faithful friend can be closer than a brother. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the difference between God-given relationships and shallow connections, the blessing of covenant faithfulness, and the enduring strength found in loyal, godly friendship.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





