Get ready for Christ’s return: it’s time for a change (3)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 28, 2023.





It’s time for all of us to get ready for Christ’s return. It’s time for us to change our ways and to put our faith and trust in Jesus Christ (Yeshua), the Son of the living God. We cannot rely on ourselves for our righteousness is nothing but filthy rags.





Through the Holy Spirit, the righteousness of Christ abides in us and we become new creatures and are born from above. To be His, we need to have the mind of Christ and to think, speak and act like Him Who is without sin. We need to flee worldliness, put our faith in Him and through the Holy Spirit, keep His holy and eternal ten commandments which define His love.





It’s definitely time for us to change and to get ready for Christ’s return.





If you want to seek or renew your relationship with Christ, we can assist you.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].