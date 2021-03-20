Pyramid Function - Richplanet TV Show - Part 1

Richard speaks to Adrian Gilbert about his book The Orion Mystery. The ancient Egyptians were interested in the stars and revered very specific parts of the cosmos. But revere is probably not the right word, because that just suggests they were worshipping parts of the cosmos. It is possible they were interacting with their chosen part of the sky, which might have involved two way communication or even a form of travel. Could this explain how ancient knowledge and wisdom was introduced to the Earth? To say the Egyptians were practicing “religion” is probably not accurate in the way we think of religion today. Did they know how to bring about out of body experiences and separate souls from bodies? Did they have mastery over their souls and is this linked in some way to the function of the great pyramids? Are the great pyramids a form of power plant?