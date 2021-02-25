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The Dust bowl will return-Visions
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191 views • February 25, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
I have seen many areas of America to the west with no water and dead cattle laying in the fields with nothing left of them but skeletons, no vegetation no birds, just dust blowing.
I have been seeing flashes of cities dead and tumble weeds rolling around the streets. There is no water for the people to drink and they have had to move out to find water to serve. Big expensive homes are sitting row after roll all empty. Sand blowing in the air no one can breathe. The dust bowl days have returned.
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
I have seen many areas of America to the west with no water and dead cattle laying in the fields with nothing left of them but skeletons, no vegetation no birds, just dust blowing.
I have been seeing flashes of cities dead and tumble weeds rolling around the streets. There is no water for the people to drink and they have had to move out to find water to serve. Big expensive homes are sitting row after roll all empty. Sand blowing in the air no one can breathe. The dust bowl days have returned.
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
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