VERY IMPORTANT GALACTIC MESSAGE! REPTILIANS ARE EXTINCT (+MY BIRTHDAY!)
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
121 views • 5 months ago

Hello Friends! On this OTW Radio show, I share important information that the Reptilians are extinct! Their planet of Draco is completely destroyed as well as all their bases on Earth. The Pleadians and God's Angels have eliminated all of them, and the negativity has decreased by 86 percent. We can now ascend and create a beautiful and happy new planet! Also celebrate my birthday and 11 years of broadcasting! Hope you can all listen! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
ascensionspiritualitynew earthpleadiansfifth dimensiongalactic alliance
