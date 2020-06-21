DRACONIAN - THE DROWNING AGE

Here is a avery nice song on a beautiful video i made for it!In the beginnin it's a photo of the band then but i think they don't exist anymore as a band!ENJOY watchin!First upload 21st of May 2016 in you tube and now transferred here.



LYRICS:On the shore, lost in our time,

currents are bursting through

From the sky; an aberration;

chimeras' burning you

In the dark; inside the earth

blood runs barren now

See this age, so discolored...

It's breaking down somehow



Our homes are since long deserted -

the planet cries from within

and slumbers still as her child dies

We're hiding from her love



The drowning age no longer waits,

born through hollow eyes

Feel the wind, behold the scourge

come closer and watch it rise



I sit on the vortex waiting for the world to fall;

Stretching through this illusory

empire, gasping for air as another life is written,

as another soul is taken



Nature cast out -

in your eyes a light was flickering



I didn't mean to scare you,

but I miss you...

CATHARSIS'BURNIN!

LET'S BRING OUR GODS TO THE GALLOWS;

A new moon will shine on you

LET'S BRING OUR GODS TO THE GALLOWS;

A new light will shine on us all!!!!!!!!!!!



In aching sorrow I break down

I see despair in what we've become

These chambers of demons full

finally darkens this fading glow



On the shore, lost in our time,

currents are bursting through

From the sky; an aberration;

chimeras' burning you

The drowning age has given birth,

we better unfold our hands

As we weep; then we shall wake

to return the inborn Earth



Our homes are since long deserted -

the planet cries from within

and slumbers still as her child dies



We're hiding from her love.......................................