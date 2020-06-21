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DRACONIAN - THE DROWNING AGE
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22 views • June 21, 2020
Here is a avery nice song on a beautiful video i made for it!In the beginnin it's a photo of the band then but i think they don't exist anymore as a band!ENJOY watchin!First upload 21st of May 2016 in you tube and now transferred here.
LYRICS:On the shore, lost in our time,
currents are bursting through
From the sky; an aberration;
chimeras' burning you
In the dark; inside the earth
blood runs barren now
See this age, so discolored...
It's breaking down somehow
Our homes are since long deserted -
the planet cries from within
and slumbers still as her child dies
We're hiding from her love
The drowning age no longer waits,
born through hollow eyes
Feel the wind, behold the scourge
come closer and watch it rise
I sit on the vortex waiting for the world to fall;
Stretching through this illusory
empire, gasping for air as another life is written,
as another soul is taken
Nature cast out -
in your eyes a light was flickering
I didn't mean to scare you,
but I miss you...
CATHARSIS'BURNIN!
LET'S BRING OUR GODS TO THE GALLOWS;
A new moon will shine on you
LET'S BRING OUR GODS TO THE GALLOWS;
A new light will shine on us all!!!!!!!!!!!
In aching sorrow I break down
I see despair in what we've become
These chambers of demons full
finally darkens this fading glow
On the shore, lost in our time,
currents are bursting through
From the sky; an aberration;
chimeras' burning you
The drowning age has given birth,
we better unfold our hands
As we weep; then we shall wake
to return the inborn Earth
Our homes are since long deserted -
the planet cries from within
and slumbers still as her child dies
We're hiding from her love.......................................
LYRICS:On the shore, lost in our time,
currents are bursting through
From the sky; an aberration;
chimeras' burning you
In the dark; inside the earth
blood runs barren now
See this age, so discolored...
It's breaking down somehow
Our homes are since long deserted -
the planet cries from within
and slumbers still as her child dies
We're hiding from her love
The drowning age no longer waits,
born through hollow eyes
Feel the wind, behold the scourge
come closer and watch it rise
I sit on the vortex waiting for the world to fall;
Stretching through this illusory
empire, gasping for air as another life is written,
as another soul is taken
Nature cast out -
in your eyes a light was flickering
I didn't mean to scare you,
but I miss you...
CATHARSIS'BURNIN!
LET'S BRING OUR GODS TO THE GALLOWS;
A new moon will shine on you
LET'S BRING OUR GODS TO THE GALLOWS;
A new light will shine on us all!!!!!!!!!!!
In aching sorrow I break down
I see despair in what we've become
These chambers of demons full
finally darkens this fading glow
On the shore, lost in our time,
currents are bursting through
From the sky; an aberration;
chimeras' burning you
The drowning age has given birth,
we better unfold our hands
As we weep; then we shall wake
to return the inborn Earth
Our homes are since long deserted -
the planet cries from within
and slumbers still as her child dies
We're hiding from her love.......................................
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