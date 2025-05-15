Revelation Redpill EP 96: Pork, the Sabbath & the Feasts- One of Our Most Important Redpills Yet!

Should Christians Eat Pork? What does the Bible say about Christians keeping the Sabbath and the Feast Days? Join us for an eye-opening and revealing night! There is a new rise of Christians who won't eat pork, make Saturday their Sabbath day, and celebrate the Old Testament Biblical Feast. Tonight, we will do a deep dive into what the Bible has to say about these things, plus how the early Christian church practiced Jewish traditions and ceremonial and Levitical Law. You might be surprised! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-96/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%