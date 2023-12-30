Create New Account
Devastating Blows to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Militants, Leaving them Not the Slightest Chance of Survival
Published 18 hours ago

Operators of strike UAVs of the 58th separate special forces battalion of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps accurately and continuously deliver devastating blows to the Ukrainian Armed Forces militants, leaving them not the slightest chance of survival.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

