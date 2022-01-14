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Trial of the Century
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522 views • January 14, 2022
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
The trial of the century is coming. Styled on a US Grand Jury, experts will present evidence, real lawyers, and a real judge will provide legal analysis - and #WetheJury will decide the verdict.
This historic event will be livestreamed for all to witness.
Spread the word, and DON'T MISS IT.
Edit by: FNQ Citizen's Collective
Full video:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: "The Vaccines Are Designed to Kill"
[https://www.brighteon.com/d51d764d-998b-410f-907f-49fd10346f5b]
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
The trial of the century is coming. Styled on a US Grand Jury, experts will present evidence, real lawyers, and a real judge will provide legal analysis - and #WetheJury will decide the verdict.
This historic event will be livestreamed for all to witness.
Spread the word, and DON'T MISS IT.
Edit by: FNQ Citizen's Collective
Full video:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: "The Vaccines Are Designed to Kill"
[https://www.brighteon.com/d51d764d-998b-410f-907f-49fd10346f5b]
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