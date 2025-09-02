© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ | Intense Role & Venice Premiere
Description
Dwayne Johnson delivers a career-best performance in the intense sports drama ‘The Smashing Machine,’ directed by Benny Safdie. Known for his physical transformation for the role, Johnson explores the raw realities of combat sports and personal battles. The film premiered to rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival. Don’t miss exclusive clips, reviews, and release details here.
Hashtags
#TheSmashingMachine #DwayneJohnson #BennySafdie #VeniceFilmFestival #FilmReview #SportsDrama #ActorTransformation #MoviePremiere