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Dr. Peter McCullough Co-Authors Book On The Crime of the Century
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
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89 views • May 16, 2022

Well known true-crime author John Leake teamed up with Dr. Peter McCullough to publish The Courage to Face Covid-19: Preventing Hospitalization & Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. I talk to them about that, and Dr. M's recent appearances in 4 Florida cities and then my hometown of Orem, Utah. Be one of the first to read the book!


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy