Dr. Peter McCullough Co-Authors Book On The Crime of the Century

Well known true-crime author John Leake teamed up with Dr. Peter McCullough to publish The Courage to Face Covid-19: Preventing Hospitalization & Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. I talk to them about that, and Dr. M's recent appearances in 4 Florida cities and then my hometown of Orem, Utah. Be one of the first to read the book!





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.