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Dr Sherri Tenpenny Tenpenny with Alex Jones share what to expect from COVID
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1119 views • April 19, 2021
Dr Tenpenny states that it will take from 3 month to 20 years to get full blown autoimmunity. We are going to see many injuries and more death somewhere between four and eighteen month from now.
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