Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Saboteurs Burned Down Another Military Plant In One More NATO Country┃RF Entered Chasiv Yar
channel image
The Prisoner
9099 Subscribers
Shop now
250 views
Published Yesterday

Аccording to the latest data, Russian troops already managed to enter the city itself from the east direction. At the moment, fierce fighting is being observed in the city limits of Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian telegram channels also acknowledged that Russian troops had managed to reach high-rise buildings within the city limits of Chasiv Yar. According to them, the Russian army has already begun to storm the city blocks......................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
germanychasiv yarrussian saboteurs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket