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MIKE LINDELL | "It's Over for Them!" - Moment of Truth Summit: August 20-21
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174 views • August 17, 2022

"It's Over for Them!" - Moment of Truth Summit: August 20-21

Mike Lindell: "There won't be one person that watches this that will not be — here's a bucket, saying, 'We have to get rid of them [voting machines] or we lose our country forever.' And if you watch this, you're going to be in this bucket."

Airing on https://frankspeech.com and the FrankSpeech app: https://frankspeech.com/find-it-frankspeech-franksocial

Begins August 20th (Central Time)

• 9a to 11:30a - A step back in time to November 2020.

• 11:30a to 6:30p - Representatives from all 50 states give a current footprint of each state (current lawsuits, evidence, etc.)

• 7p - World Premiere of @SelectionCode from Lara Logan. Free digital copy available at https://selectioncode.com

August 21st

• 9:00 to 11:00a - A prayer for our country.

• 11:00a to 6:30p - THE TRIAL OF THE MACHINES

• 6:30p - Closing statements and a call to action.

Keywords
summitmike lindellmoment of truthaugust 20 and 21
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