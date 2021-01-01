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WAS THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS EVER ISOLATED
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248 views • January 01, 2021
source - theDTrain - https://www.bitchute.com/video/HFD5FtOCvmOd/
Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available (p40) (CDC)
https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/EUA-CDC-Panel-ifu.pdf
Letter From CDC
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/USA-CDC-Virus-Isolation-Response-Scrubbed.pdf
Health Canada
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Health-Canada-FinalResponse-A-2020-00208-2020-06-13.pdf
The department does not hold the documents you are seeking access too Australian Government Department of Health
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Australia-Dept-of-Health-isolation-FOI-response.pdf
New Zealand Virus Isolation
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Ministry-of-Health-Virus-Isolation-Response-Scrubbed.pdf
UK Virus Isolation
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/UK-Dept-of-Health-and-Social-Care-Virus-Isolation-Response-FOI-1247803.pdf
SCOTLAND Virus Isolation
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PH-Scotland-RESPONSE-2020-000133.pdf
Wales Virus Isloation
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Puplic-Health-Wales-453-Isolation-of-Sars-COV-2.pdf
Denmark Virus Isolation
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Denmark-The-Statens-Serum-Instituttet-SARS-COV-2-FOI-reply-Afgoerelse_Alex_Holmstedt_SAG_20-08162__1_.pdf
European CDC
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/DOCUMENT-REQUEST-ECDC-AND-RESPONSE.pdf
ONLY POISONED MONKEY KIDNEY CELLS ‘GREW’ THE ‘VIRUS’
https://drtomcowan.com/only-poisoned-monkey-kidney-cells-grew-the-virus/
SARS-CoV-2 Viral Culturing at CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/grows-virus-cell-culture.html
THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sfqZ4utZ0gBP/
AN INCONVENIENT COVID TRUTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3zM0bBnv28Q5/
Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available (p40) (CDC)
https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/EUA-CDC-Panel-ifu.pdf
Letter From CDC
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/USA-CDC-Virus-Isolation-Response-Scrubbed.pdf
Health Canada
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Health-Canada-FinalResponse-A-2020-00208-2020-06-13.pdf
The department does not hold the documents you are seeking access too Australian Government Department of Health
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Australia-Dept-of-Health-isolation-FOI-response.pdf
New Zealand Virus Isolation
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Ministry-of-Health-Virus-Isolation-Response-Scrubbed.pdf
UK Virus Isolation
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/UK-Dept-of-Health-and-Social-Care-Virus-Isolation-Response-FOI-1247803.pdf
SCOTLAND Virus Isolation
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PH-Scotland-RESPONSE-2020-000133.pdf
Wales Virus Isloation
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Puplic-Health-Wales-453-Isolation-of-Sars-COV-2.pdf
Denmark Virus Isolation
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Denmark-The-Statens-Serum-Instituttet-SARS-COV-2-FOI-reply-Afgoerelse_Alex_Holmstedt_SAG_20-08162__1_.pdf
European CDC
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/DOCUMENT-REQUEST-ECDC-AND-RESPONSE.pdf
ONLY POISONED MONKEY KIDNEY CELLS ‘GREW’ THE ‘VIRUS’
https://drtomcowan.com/only-poisoned-monkey-kidney-cells-grew-the-virus/
SARS-CoV-2 Viral Culturing at CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/grows-virus-cell-culture.html
THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sfqZ4utZ0gBP/
AN INCONVENIENT COVID TRUTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3zM0bBnv28Q5/
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