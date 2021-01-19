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The Door is Closing - January 19, 2021
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101 views • January 20, 2021
The Door is Closing - January 19, 2021
Deception is everywhere. Time is short to seek the truth.
Russ Wade - The Weeping Watchman [email protected]
Links as usual:
Here is a great hermeneutical study on Job
https://hermeneutics.stackexchange.com/questions/164/interpretations-of-elihu-in-job
Here is a great resource - Faith Giant
https://faithgiant.com/
The Two Preachers
https://youtu.be/Qf0XTj7-J_4
This will give you a good dose of TRUTH Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uqRIoxRxua1b/
Jimmy Evans – Proof of Bible Prophecy
https://youtu.be/Dii34zMtcnk
Chuck Missler – The Bible is True
https://youtu.be/z5y8SpBPwbw
Dave Hunt - Seducing Spirits and Doctrines of Devils
https://youtu.be/9uBUqrhLO_Y
Deception is everywhere. Time is short to seek the truth.
Russ Wade - The Weeping Watchman [email protected]
Links as usual:
Here is a great hermeneutical study on Job
https://hermeneutics.stackexchange.com/questions/164/interpretations-of-elihu-in-job
Here is a great resource - Faith Giant
https://faithgiant.com/
The Two Preachers
https://youtu.be/Qf0XTj7-J_4
This will give you a good dose of TRUTH Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uqRIoxRxua1b/
Jimmy Evans – Proof of Bible Prophecy
https://youtu.be/Dii34zMtcnk
Chuck Missler – The Bible is True
https://youtu.be/z5y8SpBPwbw
Dave Hunt - Seducing Spirits and Doctrines of Devils
https://youtu.be/9uBUqrhLO_Y
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