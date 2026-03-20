She Survived Radical Islam… This Story Will Wreck You - Yvon Attia | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Yvon Attia, author and speaker, to hear her powerful testimony of surviving radical Islamic violence in Egypt and how God supernaturally healed her trauma. Yvon shares how the Holy Spirit transformed her pain into a calling to minister the love and power of Jesus to Muslims across the Middle East and beyond. We also discuss revival in Iran, dreams and encounters with “the man in white,” and why this moment may be far more prophetic than most people realize.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowYvon AttiaWEBSITE: www.celebratefreedomministries.orgFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/yvon.attiaYOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXR4zYKFEplzCkph_ehC7zgINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/yvonattiaYvon Attia is an author, speaker, and minister with a powerful testimony of surviving radical Islamic violence in Egypt as a child. After years of trauma, God brought deep healing to her life and called her into ministry to share the love and power of Jesus with Muslims around the world. She ministers with a unique Middle Eastern perspective, bringing biblical insight, prophetic encouragement, and a passion for revival. Alongside her husband Mina, she has reached audiences through television, preaching, and healing ministry across the Middle East and beyond. Yvon is also the founder of Celebrate Freedom Ministries, where she equips believers through teaching, discipleship, and prayer.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: