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The Webb Report Details How The Awan Spy Rings On Capitol Hill Was Used For The DNC Email Hoax
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575 views • July 20, 2020
This episode introduce the viewer to the DNC's Pakistani Intelligence Services spy ring on Capitol Hill. Using military grade encryption in Hillary's blackberries, the cabal inside the State Department carries out covert actions in place far away from where taxpayers think the money is being spent. The Awans act as a backchannel to the Muslim Brotherhood, which manages the logistics for weapons used in covert action.
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