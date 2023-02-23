Dr Steven Greer: How advanced energy weapons have downed dozens of extra terrestrial vehicles. Explained.

VIGILANCE ELITE [Clip] - The Shawn Ryan Show with Dr Steven Greer:
Dr. Steven Greer: Mystery Behind UFO/UAPs, Alien Phenomenon & the Secret Government
This clip deals with remote viewing, nuclear weapons and DEMs:
How advanced energy weapons have downed dozens of extra terrestrial vehicles. Explained.
See full episode:
https://rumble.com/v2amh6m-dr.-steven-greer-mystery-behind-ufouaps-alien-phenomenon-and-the-secret-gov.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=17
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.