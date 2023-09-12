Create New Account
Armenia - Footage of Today's Opening Ceremony of the Joint Exercises of the Armenian and the US Armed Forces Eagle Partner 23 in Armenia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Footage of today's opening ceremony of the joint exercises of the Armenian Armed Forces and the US Armed Forces Eagle Partner 23 in Armenia.☄️☄️☄️

Everyone understands what will happen next.

🤬-Where America is, there is war and death

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

