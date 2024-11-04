Satan-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 3 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satan is Known as a Cherub; He is Among the Beasts; and He is an Unseen Being (Creatures Unseen By Man, i.e. Behemoth and Leviathan). Satan is Constantly Seeking, Looking For a Weakness and Opportunity to Get Between Us and God. We Must Exalt the Real Lord Jesus Christ and Preach the Crucified Savior, the Blood, the Gospel, and the Truth.