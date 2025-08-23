DCF Untamed: Your Guide to Buying Your First Handgun, AR-15, and Navigating Concealed Carry

The episode of DCF Untamed dives into essential topics for firearm enthusiasts and first-time buyers. Host Tanner explores the process of purchasing a first handgun, highlighting benefits like affordability and concealability, while addressing challenges such as recoil and accuracy with compact models like the SIG P365 and Glock 19. The show also covers preparing for a Colorado Concealed Handgun Permit, detailing class requirements, legal considerations, and tips for passing the proficiency test. Additionally, it discusses buying a first AR-15, debunking myths, comparing buying versus building, and recommending budget-friendly options like the Smith & Wesson M&P Sport III. Finally, the episode examines the UK’s new “ninja sword” ban, exploring its implications and the broader context of weapon regulations.





To view inventory, schedule training or range time, please visit https://www.dcfguns.com/ or stop by one of our 3 great Colorado Locations.





For more training focused content, subscribe to our Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@DCFAcademyCO





For more content follow us on social media

https://www.facebook.com/DCFGUNSCOS

https://x.com/dcfguns





DCF Guns - We keep the range hot and the deals hotter!



