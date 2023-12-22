12-22-2023 Accountability Part 25 Womans Path Part 13

Genesis 2:21 So יהוה Elohim caused a deep sleep to fall on the man, and he slept. And He took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh in its place. Genesis 2:22 And the rib which יהוה Elohim had taken from the man He made into a woman, and He brought her to the man. 23 And the man said, “This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh. This one is called ‘woman,’ because she was taken out of man.”

