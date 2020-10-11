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“Savanoriai” – legenda apie XXI amžiaus žmones (by EverydayMasters)
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1830 views • October 11, 2020
„Tai trumpas vaizdo įrašas, kurį padariau su dukromis. Dvi sielos, kalbančios apie tai, kokia buvo beprotiškiausia jų patirtis. Kelionė į žemę :) Vaizdo įraše paminėti dažniai yra tikri. Ar galite jausti, kad jie eina per jus?“ – EverydayMasters
Autorius: EverydayMasters https://www.youtube.com/c/EverydayMasters/videos
Išvertė: cowboy981 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS3vKwuSu6ugMmY1TfNz4nw
Įgarsino: cowboy981 ir Bellatrix (Visatos Kelionė)
Autorius: EverydayMasters https://www.youtube.com/c/EverydayMasters/videos
Išvertė: cowboy981 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS3vKwuSu6ugMmY1TfNz4nw
Įgarsino: cowboy981 ir Bellatrix (Visatos Kelionė)
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