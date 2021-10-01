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: CONSTITUTIONS ARE : CONTRACTS for the BANKRUPTCY : Alem: Ljuca with the Samuel-Nolan: Davey
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102 views • October 01, 2021
[: Alem: Ljuca of Australia with how he learnt Quantum-Grammar & the power of these mechanics which he has successfully used it in cases. He talks about the real workings of the world based on the shipping-contract-law and how constitutions are contracts for countries in bankruptcy.]
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